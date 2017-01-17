Kelantan police detain six for alleged bomb-making

KOTA BARU Malaysian police have detained six men for alleged involvement in bomb-making during separate raids in Pasir Mas on Sunday.

The suspects, in their 30s and 40s, were picked up at their homes in raids that began at 4am, Bernama news agency reported.

Kelantan police chief Ab Rahman Ismail said they found several items, including wires and batteries, believed to be components for bombs.

"We do not rule out the possibility that the suspects were linked to the Daesh militant group," he said, using the Arabic acronym to describe the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS).