Key figure in Mahathir's party hit by sexting scandal

KUALA LUMPUR: A key figure in the new opposition party led by former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad appears to have been stripped of her post over a sexting scandal.

Ms Anina Saadudin's fall from grace came after images of a WhatsApp conversation allegedly between her and an unknown man were posted online, reported The Star.

She has dismissed the allegations.

"Only a stupid party would bow down to a stupid scandal," Ms Anina, said to be the head of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM)'s women's wing, told FreeMalaysiaToday.

It is believed she was named head of PPBM's women's wing, Srikandi, on Nov 2, at the ceremony where PPBM announced its supreme council.

Yet PPBM said last weekend she was never officially appointed to the position, according to Malaysian media.

In a statement issued yesterday amid rumours that Ms Anina had been sacked as Srikandi chief by other leaders, PPBM secretary-general Shahruddin Md Salleh said the party has yet to formally establish Srikandi.

Ms Anina shot to fame after her scathing speech against Prime Minister Najib Razak last year over the latter's corruption scandal. She was subsequently sacked by Umno.

She was appointed to the supreme council of PPBM last month.

PPBM was formed by ex-Umno leaders and is aligned with opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.