Kill only if lives are in danger, Duterte tells cops

MANILA Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte yesterday backed police on the front lines of a war on drugs that he said would not cease, but warned officers their duty was to arrest suspects and kill only if their lives were in danger.

The firebrand leader, now facing the most intense scrutiny so far in his controversial but popular crackdown, said he could not justify last week's high-profile killing of a high school student, and police responsible had not followed instructions and would face justice.

Though Mr Duterte stood firmly behind a campaign that has killed thousands of mostly urban poor Filipinos, his remarks were a departure from the bellicose rhetoric that critics say has created a culture of impunity and emboldened police to execute suspects.

Police reject that.

"You are not allowed to kill a person that is kneeling down begging for his life. That is murder," Mr Duterte said.

"When I say you get him, it includes doing the arresting, and then if there is a violent resistance, they (police) have to defend themselves."

Kian Loyd Delos Santos, 17, was among more than 90 people killed in three days of intensified police operations last week that marked the bloodiest chapter of a campaign that has alarmed the international community.

Security camera footage showed a man matching the victim's description being dragged by plain-clothes police to an alley where he was found dead.

Police said he was a drug courier, but his family insisted he was unarmed, innocent, and murdered.

His death has attracted huge domestic attention, with political opponents demanding the killings stop and some churches opposing the bloodshed and ringing bells at night in protest.

Demonstrations have taken place, the latest a small rally outside police headquarters yesterday.

Mr Duterte has repeatedly vowed to pardon police convicted of abuses during his anti-drug campaign, but yesterday he said there would be no protection for those who broke the rules of engagement.