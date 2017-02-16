Kim to half-brother: Please don't kill me

SEOUL: Mr Kim Jong Nam, half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, pleaded for his life after a failed assassination bid in 2012, lawmakers briefed by South Korea's spy chief said yesterday.

The North in 2012 tried to assassinate Mr Kim - known to be a supporter of reform in Pyongyang - Seoul lawmakers said, following a closed-door briefing by the chief of the National Intelligence Service Lee Byung Ho.

"According to (Lee)... there was one bid in 2012, and Jong Nam in April 2012 sent a letter to Jong Un saying, 'Please spare me and my family'," Mr Kim Byung Kee, a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee, told reporters.

"It also said, 'We have nowhere to go... we know that the only way to escape is suicide'," he said, adding the late Mr Kim had little political support and posed little threat to the North Korean leader, his younger sibling.

Mr Kim's family - his former and current wives and three children - are currently living in Beijing and Macau, said another intelligence committee member, Mr Lee Cheol Woo.