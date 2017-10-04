Kim Jong Nam had symptoms of nerve gas poisoning

KUALA LUMPUR: Mr Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, had abnormally small pupils, excessive sweating and other symptoms of nerve gas VX poisoning, a court here heard yesterday.

A doctor at an airport clinic where the 45-year-old received treatment on Feb 13 said the victim had "constricted pinpoint pupils".

When asked by the prosecution if they were caused by poison, Dr Nik Mohd Adzrul Ariff Raja Azlan said yes.

Two women - Indonesian Siti Aisyah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28 - are charged with Mr Kim's murder at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

They pleaded not guilty at the start of the trial on Monday.

VX is one of the most lethal substances. Under its effect, the victim's muscles will clench uncontrollably, eventually preventing him or her from being able to breathe.

Earlier in the morning session, the court heard that Mr Kim had a mixture of saliva, blood and vomit in his mouth when he arrived at the airport clinic.

He had very low blood pressure and very low oxygen levels too.

The doctor was also unable to detect a pulse on him.

Medical assistant at the airport clinic Rabiatul Adawiyah Mohd Sofi, who was called to the stand on Monday, said Mr Kim appeared to be in pain and was not responsive to questions when he arrived.