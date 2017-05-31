Kim Jong Nam murder case goes to high court

KUALA LUMPUR: The case of two women charged in Malaysia with killing the estranged half-brother of North Korea's leader was transferred to a higher court yesterday, as a defence lawyer complained of not getting all the documents he had requested.

Indonesian Siti Aishah, 25, and Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, 28, face the death penalty if convicted of murdering Kim Jong Nam at Kuala Lumpur airport on Feb 13.

The two women are accused of smearing Kim's face with VX nerve agent, a chemical described by the United Nations as a weapon of mass destruction.