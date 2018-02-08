Kim Jong Un’s sister to make historic visit to South for Olympics

Ms Kim Yo Jong has taken a more prominent role recently, assisting her brother at state ceremonies.

SEOUL North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's younger sister will visit the South for the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics, Seoul said yesterday - the first member of its ruling family to do so.

Ms Kim Yo Jong, a senior member of the ruling Workers' Party, will be part of a high-level delegation due tomorrow, the Unification Ministry said.

The two Koreas have been divided since the end of the Korean War in 1953.

Tensions soared last year as the North carried out multiple weapons tests. But the Olympics has triggered a rapprochement on the peninsula.

"It is significant that a member of the Kim family is coming to the South for the first time in history," said Professor Yang Moo Jin of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

She is likely to meet South Korean President Moon Jae In and give him a personal letter from her brother, he added.

Ms Kim, believed to be about 30, was promoted in October to be an alternate member of the party's powerful politburo.