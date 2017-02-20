Kim killed by new chemical?

PETALING JAYA The chemical that killed Mr Kim Jong Nam is likely to be a new chemical and not easily detected, according to a top toxicologist who spoke on condition of anonymity.

He said the chemical that could kill quickly after being sprayed on the face could be a cyanide-based or chlorine-based gas dissolved in solvent.

In a political assassination, the perpetrators are not likely to use it because they may have more effective toxic chemicals.

If poison is sprayed on the face, it could be in vapour form, and the chemical could kill more rapidly, said the toxicologist.

In cyanide poisoning cases, the colour of the skin would darken as a result of blockage of respiratory function and forensic pathologists would be able to tell quite easily, he said.

He added the chemicals could be in a canister, glass capsule or aerosol container, The Star reported. The killer could have opened the glass capsule in a handkerchief and forced it into the victim's nose.

"But I don't think the perpetrators will use common chemicals because they may have better and more effective chemicals which are produced specifically for this purpose.

"I suspect it may be a new chemical. They can also mix a lot of che­micals together and it is difficult to pinpoint.

"We cannot speculate because the chance of getting it right is one in a million," said the toxicologist.

He said he would not know the possibilities unless the samples are sent to him for analysis.

On Thursday, the Chemistry Department here received several samples for analysis from the police.

A chemist who declined to be named said that if the chemical that was being analysed is a common one, it would usually take a few days, but if it was not one that could be tested by available methods, it might take longer.