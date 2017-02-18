Kim murder suspect has two IDs: Report

PETALING JAYA One of the two suspects in the murder of Mr Kim Jong Nam, an Indonesian woman, is apparently divorced with a young son.

She also has two different identities.

Malaysian authorities identified her as Siti Aisyah, 25, from Serang, Indonesia, based on the passport she was holding when she was arrested, The Star reported.

But according to Indonesian news portal Kumparan, based on identification records held by her village in Angke, Jakarta West, she had two separate entries, complete with different photos.

In the first, her name is spelt as Siti Aisyah, and she is listed as being born on Feb 11, 1992.

In the second, her name is written as Siti Aisah. Her date of birth is listed as Nov 1, 1989.

Kumparan reported that the identification numbers, as well as the occupations, on both entries differed.

It quoted Angke village head, Mr Dwi Ariyono, as saying he did not know why she had two separate identifications.

She is also divorced, according to Indonesian news portal Detik.com.

Her mother-in-law told Indonesian foreign ministry officials yesterday she and her family had no relationship with her since she divorced her husband.

Kumparan reported that Siti's involvement in the murder began when she was approached by a man at the nightclub she worked at in Kuala Lumpur.

Indonesian Vice-President Jusuf Kalla said Siti is merely a victim of manipulation or fraud.

Detik.com reported that Mr Jusuf said he is confident Siti is not a Korean agent, adding that if she is guilty, she would have gone off the radar completely.

It also reported that a "citizens' protection team" from Indonesia's foreign affairs ministry had arrived in Malaysia to assist her.