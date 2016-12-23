Korean Air pilots' strike  forces flight cancellations

SEOUL: Korean Air pilots went on a 10-day strike yesterday after failing to get a 29 per cent pay rise.

About 180 pilots will be involved, the Korean Air Pilots Union said on Wednesday.

It is the first walkout by the union since December 2005, and Korean Air cancelled more than 1,000 flights and suffered more than 200 billion won (S$240 million) in losses in just four days, reported the Korea Times.

The largest airliner in South Korea cancelled 148 flights this time, including 12 cargo flights.

Despite the strike, the company said it will maintain an operation rate of 97 per cent for international flights.

"The number of flights to be reduced will shrink towards the end of the strike, so we believe there will not be a major transportation havoc as most international passengers and cargo can be carried by replacing flights or those of other airlines," the South Korean transport ministry said in a press release.

Korean Air said passengers who had booked the cancelled flights will be offered alternative flights or given refunds.