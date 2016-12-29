Korean Air to use stun guns on unruly passengers

Singer Richard Marx made the news for for helping to restrain a violent passenger on board a Korean Air flight last week.

SEOUL Korean Air said yesterday it would let its crew use stun guns more aggressively and put more male staff aboard flights, after an incident involving an unruly passenger.

South Korea's flag carrier said it was tightening security after 1980s US pop singer Richard Marx lashed out at the company on social media for its handling of the incident.

"Regulations on the use of stun guns or tasers will be changed to allow crew members to use them more aggressively," said airline spokesman Nathan Cho.

The airline will also put at least one male crew member on every flight, purchase new ropes to tie down unruly passengers quickly and step up crew training in mock-up cabins.

Its 700 male attendants account for only a tenth of its flight attendants.