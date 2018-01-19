Korean ‘unity’ for Winter Olympics sparks backlash in South
SEOUL: An agreement between South and North Korea to march under a unity flag and field a joint ice hockey team at next month's Olympics was met with sharp criticism by many in the South yesterday, highlighting changing attitudes towards the country's northern neighbour.
The controversy reveals a South Korean public far less wedded to the idea of inter-Korean unity than previous generations, analysts say, a changing dynamic that may shape South Korean President Moon JaeIn's efforts at reconciliation.
Opinion polls released since the plans became public have shown limited support for some of Seoul's proposals.
Only four out of 10 respondents said they favour the plan to march together under a flag symbolising a unified Korea, according to a survey released on yesterday. - REUTERS
