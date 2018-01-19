Korean ‘unity’ for Winter Olympics sparks backlash in South

SEOUL: An agreement between South and North Korea to march under a unity flag and field a joint ice hockey team at next month's Olympics was met with sharp criticism by many in the South yesterday, highlighting changing attitudes towards the country's northern neighbour.

The controversy reveals a South Korean public far less wedded to the idea of inter-Korean unity than previous generations, analysts say, a changing dynamic that may shape South Korean President Moon JaeIn's efforts at reconciliation.

Opinion polls released since the plans became public have shown limited support for some of Seoul's proposals.