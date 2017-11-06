Korean video scares perverts with 'ghost'
BUSAN A police video disguised as "spycam porn" was downloaded 26,000 times over two weeks.
The video shows a woman apparently changing clothes, shot as if it were from a camera hidden in the ceiling.
The woman in the video then turns into a ghost, and a message appears: "Watching this woman filmed by a spycam, you could be driving her to suicide" followed by "Police are monitoring this website".
Between Oct 17 and Oct 30, Busan police uploaded the video to 23 file-sharing websites where illegal sexual images circulate.
The video was downloaded 26,000 times, said a police spokesman, adding that illegal spycam porn on those websites fell by 11 per cent in the same period.
"We wanted to let web users know that spreading and downloading illegal spycam videos is a serious crime, which causes the victim immense psychological suffering and suicidal thoughts," the official said. - THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK