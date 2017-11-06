Korean video scares perverts with 'ghost'

BUSAN A police video disguised as "spycam porn" was downloaded 26,000 times over two weeks.

The video shows a woman apparently changing clothes, shot as if it were from a camera hidden in the ceiling.

The woman in the video then turns into a ghost, and a message appears: "Watching this woman filmed by a spycam, you could be driving her to suicide" followed by "Police are monitoring this website".

Between Oct 17 and Oct 30, Busan police uploaded the video to 23 file-sharing websites where illegal sexual images circulate.

The video was downloaded 26,000 times, said a police spokesman, adding that illegal spycam porn on those websites fell by 11 per cent in the same period.