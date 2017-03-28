Lam pledges smooth transfer

HONG KONG Hong Kong's Chief Executive-elect Carrie Lam met with the city's incumbent and unpopular leader Leung Chun Ying yesterday, calling for a "smooth and effective" transition of power amid heightened tensions.

Ms Lam was chosen to be Hong Kong's next leader on Sunday amid accusations that Beijing had meddled in the election to ensure her victory and deny the financial hub a more populist leader.

Many of the city's opposition pro-democracy politicians and activists were opposed to Ms Lam's selection by a 1,194-person election committee stacked with Beijing loyalists, who spurned another more popular candidate, former finance chief John Tsang.

"I have every confidence that we will have a very smooth transition," said Ms Lam after shaking hands with Mr Leung.

She said unifying society would be her most urgent task, as well as improving the relationship between the executive branch of government and the legislature, including opposition democrats.

Ms Lam, the city's first female leader, will formally take office on July 1.

The next few months will be critical for Mr Leung and Ms Lam, with Chinese President Xi Jinping expected to pay a visit on July 1 to celebrate Hong Kong's 20th anniversary of the handover from British to Chinese rule. Large protests are expected.

Part of the public mistrust towards Ms Lam stems from her close working relationship with the staunchly pro-Beijing Mr Leung.

TOUGH

Ms Lam was Mr Leung's deputy over the past five years, and is known as a tough, though competent, administrator.

But some opposition politicians remained sceptical and said Ms Lam needed to change tack to truly narrow differences.

"If Carrie Lam continues to maintain her attitude during the election period, the ignorance towards the reality and voices from the public, then I don't think she will have an easy time at the Legislative Council," said Mr Alvin Yeung, head of the pro-democracy Civic Party and an elected lawmaker.

All of Hong Kong's three other post-handover leaders have struggled to balance the demands of China's stability-obsessed leaders with the wish of many residents to preserve the city's liberal values and rule of law that have long underpinned its economic success.

Political and social divisions have led to some legislative and policy-making paralysis and the stalling of major projects.

"She has been elected pretty much solely on the support of Beijing," said political scientist Ma Ngok.