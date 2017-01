An excavator covered in mud after thunderstorms caused a massive landslide in the village of Volcan, Argentina. The landslide also forced the cancellation of yesterday's ninth stage of the Dakar Rally in Argentina. The competitors have travelled to Chilecito, Argentina, for today's 10th stage. France's Sebastien Loeb leads the car category for Peugeot with British rider Sam Sunderland top of the motorcycle standings.