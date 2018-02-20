Langkawi cable car glitch leaves 1,126 stranded

LANGKAWI: A faulty bearing system left 1,126 cable car passengers and staff stranded in the air or on Gunung Machinchang,the second highest mountain on this Malaysian island, for several hours on Sunday evening. They were all brought down safely by midnight.

Panorama Langkawi, the operator of the SkyCab service, said it took five hours to complete repair works on the 2.2km cable car system with a peak located 708m above sea level, reported the New Straits Times.

"The SkyCab operation broke down following a fault in the system which occurred at 5.48pm.

"During the incident, 88 passengers were stranded in 16 gondola lifts and were rescued with the help of the Fire and Rescue Department at about 9.50pm," the company said in a statement late on Sunday.

The company technical team managed to complete the repair works, and all the stranded passengers and staff on the mountain were safely transported down beginning 11pm, the statement said.

Other than those trapped in the gondola lifts, there were hundreds of others, passengers and staff, stranded at the middle station and the peak station.

The Langkawi cable car system was fully operational again after the incident, the report said.