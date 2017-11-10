Last ISIS stronghold in Syria falls

BEIRUT The Syrian army and its allies, spearheaded by Lebanon's Hezbollah, on Wednesday captured the country's last city held by the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS), a commander in the alliance said, bringing the self-declared caliphate close to complete downfall.

"The last stronghold of Daesh (ISIS), Albu Kamal, is free of the Daesh organisation," said the commander in the military alliance supporting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.

Syrian state television declared "Albu Kamal is liberated". But a war monitor, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said there was still fighting in the area.