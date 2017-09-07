Leaked: UK's tougher migration laws after Brexit

LONDON Britain intends to impose limits on low-skilled EU workers and restrict the arrival of Europeans' family members after Brexit, according to a leaked document posted on the Guardian newspaper's website late on Tuesday.

The 82-page document outlines Home Office proposals to manage migration after Britain leaves the European Union, putting an end to free movement from the bloc.

The document says that immigration should benefit not just the migrants, but "also make residents better off".

The government envisages a dual system for EU citizens arriving after Brexit, with those wishing to stay long-term needing to apply for a two-year residence permit.

Those deemed "highly-skilled", however, would be allowed to apply for a permit for up to five years.

Britain's interior ministry also says it may "tighten up" the definition of family members allowed to accompany EU workers in Britain.

Changes would also be seen at Britain's borders, with all EU citizens requiring a passport to travel, rather than a national identity card as currently allowed.

This latter measure could take place as soon as Britain leaves the bloc - set for March 29, 2019 - although "adequate notice" will be given.

Britain's trade union umbrella group, the TUC, criticised the plan, saying that the changes "would create an underground economy".

London Mayor Sadiq Khan, from the opposition Labour party, said the document reads "like a blueprint on how to strangle London's economy, which would be devastating not just for our city but for the whole country".

A Home Office spokesman told AFP it would not comment on the leaked draft.