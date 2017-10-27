At least 47 killed in fireworks factory explosion
TANGERANG, INDONESIA At least 47 people have been killed and dozens more injured in a blaze that tore through a fireworks factory outside Jakarta, triggering explosions and sending plumes of black smoke into the air, police said yesterday.
Many of the charred corpses were found clustered at the back of the factory in an industrial complex in Tangerang, police said, indicating there may have been a panicked rush to flee.
"We are still evacuating victims... There are 46 body bags," Tangerang Kota police chief Harry Kurniawan told AFP.
The police said about 10 people are unaccounted for.
SCREAMING FOR HELP
A firefighter said the victims had been burned beyond recognition.
Resident Beni Benteng said he heard an explosion and people screaming for help.
The blaze, which broke out in the morning, was brought under control by late afternoon.
A survivor said at the hospital that the fire erupted in the middle of production.
"I don't know how it happened. I was working outside of the factory and there were some explosions, four cars exploded and almost all motorbikes also exploded," said factory worker Ade, who suffered burns. - AFP