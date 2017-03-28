Let's cooperate on South China Sea matters: China

BEIJING China and the countries surrounding the South China Sea should set up a cooperation mechanism to boost exchanges in efforts ranging from disaster relief to safety of navigation, a senior Chinese diplomat said in comments reported yesterday.

Speaking at a weekend forum on the southern island province of Hainan, Chinese Vice-Foreign Minister Liu Zhenmin said the mechanism would enhance mutual trust and strengthen cooperation in an area peppered with islands claimed by several nations.

It would lead to exchanges in such areas as disaster prevention, environmental protection and navigational safety.