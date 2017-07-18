List of radical groups liable for disbandment drawn up

JAKARTA Indonesian national police have drawn up a list of mass organisations that challenge Pancasila, a set of founding national principles that promote pluralism and tolerance, days after President Joko Widodo signed a decree that allows the government to disband such groups without trial.

Disbandment will be executed by the Home Ministry and the Law and Human Rights Ministry, National Police chief General Tito Karnavian said yesterday.

"A list of mass organisations has been submitted to the Office of the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs," Tribunnews.com quoted General Tito as saying.

He did not reveal the names of the mass organisations.

He said institutions such as the State Intelligence Agency, the Attorney-General's Office and the Indonesian Military, would meet to discuss the matter before any organisations are disbanded.

After the government issued the Perppu or decree replacing the 2013 law on mass organisations last Wednesday, debate has been rife over the government's right to disband a mass organisation without due legal process within just one week of issuing a warning letter.

Mr Joko has said that those who oppose the Perppu could challenge it through the courts.