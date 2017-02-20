Little known about N Koreans in M'sia

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's only North Korean restaurant promises a glimpse into life in the reclusive state but it has been shuttered since news broke of the assassination, with security guards turning customers away.

Pyongyang Koryo is the most visible symbol of a 1,000-strong North Korean community in Malaysia, made up of a business elite as well as ordinary workers who will likely know little about the Cold War-style killing of Mr Kim Jong Nam.

Waitresses at the restaurant, one of dozens the North has established abroad, wear traditional dress and entertain diners with singing and dancing at the unassuming building in a sleepy residential area of Kuala Lumpur.

But even when the doors are open, neighbours say the young women have little contact with the wider world as they are shuttled to and from their accommodation.

"I've seen the women being taken to and from the compound and they never walk this way or talk to anyone," said Mr Jack Liew, who runs a car workshop that shares a back alley with the restaurant.