London attack: Fake suicide vests made with water bottles

LONDON Fake suicide vests worn by the assailants in the London Bridge attack were made with disposable water bottles attached to leather belts, police said yesterday.

"I have not seen this tactic in the UK before where terrorists create maximum fear by strapping fake explosives to themselves," said police commander Dean Haydon.

His force released photographs of the blood-smeared bottles covered in silver and black tape. "Anyone who saw them on the night would have thought they were genuine. It is hard to speculate what the motive was," Mr Haydon said.

"It could be that they had plans to take the attack in to a siege situation or it might be that they saw it as protection from being shot themselves."

Three men killed eight people a week ago after driving into pedestrians and then embarking on a stabbing spree in what was the third terror attack in Britain in as many months. They were shot dead by police.