Low rents drew people to live near Hawaii volcano

A fissure eruption saw a fountain of lava rise more than 30m into the air near Pahoa, Hawaii.

PAHOA, HAWAII He knew it was risky renting a home in an area with the highest hazard level for lava flows in Hawaii, but it was all Mr Jeremy Wilson could afford for his family of six.

Now, with magma spewing from cracks in the earth above and below his 3-bedroom home, he fears it could join the 26 other houses destroyed since the eruption of the nearby Kilauea volcano on Thursday, according to Hawaii County Civil Defense.

The eruption forced 1,700 people to leave their residences , spewing lava and toxic gas from volcanic vents in a small area of Hawaii's Big Island.

"I'm a renter but everything we own is in that house," said Mr Wilson, a 36-year-old social worker, who moved to the Leilani Estates subdivision four years ago and is among 1,700 residents who have evacuated since the eruption.

NEWCOMERS

The semi-rural wooded area, with dirt roads and many homemade "off the grid" houses, is a landing pad for newcomers to Hawaii's Big Island who cannot afford real-estate prices elsewhere.

"If you want to live in Hawaii, it's really your only option," said Mr Wilson, who has been staying with friends along with his two children, wife, mother-in-law and uncle since they were forced to flee.