Macron to give Saudi Arabia list of extremist groups

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron said on Wednesday he would draw up a list of extremist organisations to convey to Saudi Arabia after the Crown Prince pledged to cut their funding.

Saudi Arabia finances groups overseen by the Mecca-based Muslim World League, which for decades was charged with spreading the strict Wahhabi school of Islam around the world. Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Salman is seeking to modernise the kingdom and cleave to a more open and tolerant interpretation of Islam.

"He never did it publicly, but when I went to Riyadh (this month), he made a commitment, such that we could give him a list and he would cut the financing," Mr Macron told France 24 television.

"I believe him, I will follow up. Trust is built on results."