Macron has chosen his prospective PM

PARIS: French centrist Emmanuel Macron sought to cement his front-runner status yesterday on the last day of campaigning for the weekend's election run-off after a bruising and divisive race.

Pro-European Macron and far-right anti-immigration candidate Marine Le Pen have offered starkly different visions for France during a campaign that has been closely watched in Europe and the rest of the world.

Polls showed that 39-year-old former investment banker Mr Macron has stretched his lead over Ms Le Pen to 22 points after he was seen to have emerged the strongest from a bad-tempered TV debate on Wednesday.

Mr Macron said he had already chosen the name of his future prime minister - but even the person concerned had not been informed.

Mr Macron said he would only announce his choice after he took over from President Francois Hollande, if he wins.