Macron has chosen his prospective PM
PARIS: French centrist Emmanuel Macron sought to cement his front-runner status yesterday on the last day of campaigning for the weekend's election run-off after a bruising and divisive race.
Pro-European Macron and far-right anti-immigration candidate Marine Le Pen have offered starkly different visions for France during a campaign that has been closely watched in Europe and the rest of the world.
Polls showed that 39-year-old former investment banker Mr Macron has stretched his lead over Ms Le Pen to 22 points after he was seen to have emerged the strongest from a bad-tempered TV debate on Wednesday.
Mr Macron said he had already chosen the name of his future prime minister - but even the person concerned had not been informed.
Mr Macron said he would only announce his choice after he took over from President Francois Hollande, if he wins.
Ms Le Pen has said she would appoint eurosceptic ally Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her premier if she wins. - AFP