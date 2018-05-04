Mahathir brings up 1MDB issue to rural voters ahead of election

PEKAN: Former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad had harsh words for his former protege, Prime Minister Najib Razak, on the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) issue, and also came out firing on fake news.

Speaking to voters on Wednesday in a settlement of palm oil agency Felda in Pahang, Mr Najib's home state, Dr Mahathir said Mr Najib believed "cash is king".

"When elections come he offers cash and promises... promises to give more if he wins," Dr Mahathir said .

"I think, let us make him lose," he said to cheers.

Mr Najib, who chaired 1MDB's advisory board, has denied any wrongdoing over the billions of dollars lost by the fund, but a US Department of Justice investigation has kept the scandal on the front burner.

The opposition is making gains and will likely win the popular vote, but Mr Najib is still expected to retain power, shows a survey by pollster Merdeka Center.

The 1MDB issue, however, has largely failed to resonate among rural Malaysians, many of whom appear indifferent to the complex money transactions and legalities involved.

Dr Mahathir told them the scandal affects all Malaysians.

"1MDB had a starting capital of RM1 million (S$339,000), and he went and borrowed RM42 billion. Imagine that..." he said.

He also challenged the authorities to charge him for allegedly disseminating fake news.

"They can charge me in court. I have no fake news. Only truth," he said.

The Pakatan Harapan chairman was referring to the police investigation on him for allegedly spreading fake news when he claimed his plane to Langkawi had been sabotaged.

The report was lodged by the Umno Grassroots Movement.