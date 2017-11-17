Mahathir may contest Langkawi or Putrajaya

PETALING JAYA: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad is likely to contest in the upcoming general election, a top official of his party has said.

The 92-year old is likely to stand in the federal parliamentary seat of Langkawi, which encompasses Malaysia's most popular tourist island, or in Putrajaya, the country's seat of government.

Mr Abdul Rashid Abdul Rahman, vice-president of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, told The Star: "I think Dr Mahathir will offer himself as a candidate, as he is the torch-bearer for us.

"According to all the talk, there is a big possibility he will contest in Langkawi, although he has also been asked to stand in Putrajaya."

Malaysia's 14th general election, due by August next year, is expected to be held in the next six months.