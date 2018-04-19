Mahathir to PAS president: Go teach at some kampung

Dr Mahathir Mohamad has described Mr Abdul Hadi (above) as having 'zero political knowledge'.

PETALING JAYA: Dr Mahathir Mohamad has issued a scathing response to the suggestion from PAS (Parti Islam SeMalaysia ) president Abdul Hadi Awang that the former prime minister become a doctor at 1Malaysia clinics instead of contesting in the upcoming general election.

Dr Mahathir said on Tuesday that Mr Abdul Hadi has zero political knowledge and is unfit to lead any government, reported the Malay Mail.

"He doesn't know anything about politics, what more on administration. Just look at what happened to Terengganu under his leadership," he said in reference to Mr Abdul Hadi's single term as chief minister of the state from 1999 to 2004.

"He should not have joined politics in the first place. He should just be an ustaz (Islamic teacher) at some kampung," Dr Mahathir said after chairing a presidential council meeting of opposition alliance Pakatan Harapan.

Dr Mahathir's remark was a retort to Mr Abdul Hadi's remarks in Penang on Monday that the 93-year-old should serve as a government doctor instead of contesting in the 14th general election.

The Star reported that Dr Mahathir also explained his decision to contest in Langkawi, instead of Kubang Pasu in Kedah and Putrajaya.

"Even from early on, I intended to contest in Langkawi, where Umno won (with a majority of) 11,000 votes. We want to see how many they will get," he said.

Dr Mahathir also took a shot at Malaysian Indian Congress (MIC) treasurer-general S. Vell Paari, who criticised him for not being able to "save a business".

It was in reference to the former prime minister's bakery, The Loaf, which ceased operations on April 12 after 12 years.

Dr Mahathir claimed the bakery could not continue because of the poor economy, which he blamed on ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman Najib Razak's leadership.

"If Najib was not the prime minister and the economy is good, The Loaf could have stayed in business."

MIC is a component party of BN.