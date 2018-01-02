Mahathir says non-Malay votes will aid Opposition in M'sian election

KUALA SELANGOR Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad said he believes the opposition will be greatly helped by Indian and Chinese votes in the upcoming general election.

The Pakatan Harapan (PH) alliance chairman said the challenge for the opposition would be in wooing Malay support.

On Sunday, Dr Mahathir said this was why electoral boundaries were being redrawn.

He claimed that Prime Minister Najib Razak wanted enough Malay representatives to form the government without the participation of the Chinese.

"Even PAS has said that there should not be non-Muslims in the government," he said, referring to a recent comment by Parti Islam SeMalaysia (PAS) president Abdul Hadi Awang on an all Malay-Muslim Cabinet.

Dr Mahathir ruled out further negotiations with PAS ahead of the election, calling the party "untrustworthy" and going against Islamic principles.

"With PAS, they will agree one thing, and behind, they will support someone else," he said.

Dr Mahathir on Saturday said he would either contest in Langkawi, Kubang Pasu or Putrajaya as a representative of PH-member Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, which he also heads.