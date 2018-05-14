Mahathir says there's enough revenue to remove GST: Report

KUALA LUMPUR Malaysia's newly elected Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said yesterday the country has sufficient revenue to remove the unpopular goods and services tax (GST), state news agency Bernama reported.

The new government vowed to abolish the consumption tax within the first 100 days of being in power.

Dr Mahathir also said that the anti-fake news law will be given "proper" definitions so that the media and public are clear on what is fake.

"Even though we support freedom of press and freedom of speech, there are limits," Dr Mahathir said in a live telecast on state TV.

Abolishing the anti-fake news law was one of Dr Mahathir's campaign promises.

Moving on to the issue of foreign investment, Dr Mahathir said that foreign investment must bring in capital and technology, and set up factories for either domestic distribution or export, adding that foreign participation in large infrastructure projects will be invited only "when we don't have expertise", reported Reuters.

On the economic front, Dr Mahathir will team up with some of his critics during his past tenure as prime minister, The Star reported.

Until yesterday, nobody would have imagined Dr Mahathir and the likes of businessman Robert Kuok and prominent economist Prof Dr Jomo Kwame Sundaram sitting together discussing how best to shape the economy under Pakatan Harapan.

Both are part of Dr Mahathir's council of elders which also includes Petronas president Hassan Marican and former Bank Negara governor Zeti Aziz. The team is headed by former Finance Minister Daim Zainuddin.

Mr Kuok, who is from Johor, built a global commodities empire from Hong Kong. He is not known to be a fan of Dr Mahathir's past policies.

However, his presence in the team assembled to help Dr Mahathir is a huge endorsement for the new Government.

FORMER CRITICS

Prof Jomo is also known for his critical views of Dr Mahathir's economic policies back then.

He was vocal about Dr Mahathir's penchant for mega projects and his privatisation of government entities to people seen as close to Umno then.

Mr Hassan, an accountant by training, was a long-time CEO of Petronas and knows the oil and gas industry well.

After his stint in Malaysia ended in 2010, he went on to serve companies owned by Singapore's investment arm, Temasek.

As for Ms Zeti, she worked with Dr Mahathir to help consolidate the banking industry after the 1998 economic crisis.

She retired in 2016 as the longest-serving Bank Negara governor during the height of investigations into the alleged irregular financial transactions of 1MDB.

After she left, she kept a low profile but her views on 1MDB are well documented.