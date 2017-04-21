Make economies inclusive: OECD

WASHINGTON The head of the OECD said on Wednesday that governments should defend free trade by making their economies more, not less, inclusive.

"It is time to move from playing defence on trade to playing offence," Mr Angel Gurria, secretary-general of the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, said in an address.

His remarks delivered in Minnesota came as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank prepare to kick off their semi-annual meetings in Washington this week, where defending open trade and multilateral cooperation feature as key themes.