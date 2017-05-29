Making more connections
The car-lite plan includes:
- Connecting a revitalised Bencoolen Street, which has been spruced up with a cycling path and more than 125 bicycle parking lots, to existing and future cycling routes all over Singapore.
- This includes Queenstown, Bishan and the North-South corridor in the north and the central area cycling network in the city, which will in turn be linked to the Marina Bay area and the eastern part of Singapore via East Coast Park.
- Works to transform Coleman Street, Armenian Street and Waterloo Street to make walking and cycling there more enjoyable by 2020.