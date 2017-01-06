Malaysia graft raid: Millions found in top official's house

The evidence that was seized include designer watches and 150 handbags.

PETALING JAYA : Three months after trailing him, the Malaysian-Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) moved in and arrested Rural and Regional Development Ministry secretary-general Mohd Arif Ab Rahman.

He was nabbed at his home just as he was about to leave for work on Wednesday.

Gold bars, 150 luxury handbags, designer watches and foreign currencies were found after officers searched the property at USJ 3, Subang Jaya, for 12 hours.

The gold bars and Australian and Euro currencies seized were estimated at RM3 million (S$960,000).

BRANDS

The designer handbags were from brands such as Chanel, Hermes and Dior. Prices for some of these bags range from RM7,000 to RM100,000 each.

More gold and cash worth an estimated RM2.6 million were recovered yesterday.

More suspects will be picked up soon to assist in the probe. PHOTOS: THE STAR MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam baki on the arrest of Mr Mohd Arif Ab rahman (above)

Sources said a team of graft busters opened up a safe deposit box in a bank and seized about 8kg worth of gold valued at RM1.6 million. In addition, several other safe deposit boxes from a few other banks also saw the seizure of RM1 million worth of cash, including A$80,000 (S$83,710).

"We also towed back a multi-purpose vehicle - a Toyota Estima - owned by the suspect's son from his house."

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki confirmed the arrests of Mr Mohd Arif, 59, and his 29-year-old son at their home at 8am.

He said the case was being investigated for abuse of power, corruption and money laundering.

MACC is said to be investigating whe­ther all of Mr Mohd Arif's overseas trips and expenses there were paid for by "certain individuals".

A source said he had just returned from a golfing trip to the US.

"More suspects will be picked up soon to assist in the probe," Mr Azam said.

Mr Mohd Arif and his son are expected to be remanded this morning.

It is understood that the MACC is investigating 38 savings and current accounts and at least three safe deposit boxes in several banks in connection with the case.

The probe also covers several plots of land.

The source said several documents from a lawyer's office in Puchong relating to the plots of land were also seized.

It is believed statements had also been recorded from Mr Mohd Arif's 57-year-old wife, his 32-year-old daughter and another son, who is 34.

A visit to his double-storey terrace corner lot home at about 7pm yesterday showed that no one was present.

Three luxury cars were parked in the porch. The housing area is a gated and guarded community.

A Proton Perdana was parked in front of the house.

Mr Mohd Arif was appointed to the ministry post on Oct 16, 2015.

He also sits on the board of a government-linked company.