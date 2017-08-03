Malaysia identifies 16 'traitors' aiding Marawi militants

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia said yesterday it has identified 16 Malaysians who allegedly conspired with militants in the southern Philippine city of Marawi.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Shahidan Kassim said he has received the names and photographs of the 16 people. He added that they are being hunted down.

"We also need to ensure that the local traitors are dealt with. I have the names and pictures of the people, and we believe they are cooperating with those criminals," he told Parliament yesterday.

Filipino military forces have been battling militants linked to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria in Marawi since May, resulting in hundreds of thousands of people being displaced.