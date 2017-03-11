Malaysia PM calls for unity amid Pyongyang row

People outside the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur calling for better ties between Malaysia and North Korea.

KUALA LUMPUR: The dead man is definitely the half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, said Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar.

Mr Kim Jong Nam died after he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2 (KLIA2) on Feb 13 and Mr Khalid said police have fulfilled all the requirements in identifying the body, reported the Star.

"We will hand over the body to the Health Ministry as we are done with it.

"We will not elaborate on how we obtained the identification," he said when asked if a family member's DNA was used.

In a separate development, Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak called for unity yesterday as he tried to bring home nine Malaysians stuck in North Korea amid a growing row over the murder of Mr Kim, while warning Pyongyang not to abuse Malaysia's "hospitality".

North Korea barred Malaysians from leaving the country on Tuesday, sparking tit-for-tat action by Malaysia as relations soured over its probe into Mr Kim's murder.

In a blog posting, Mr Najib said Malaysia would fall back on its experience dealing with crises such as the mysterious disappearance of Malaysia airlines flight MH370 where multiple countries were involved in the search, reported Reuters.

Flight MH370, carrying 239 people, went missing en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing on March 8, 2014.

Australia, Malaysia and China jointly called off a two-year underwater search for the aircraft in January.

"I want to call on all Malaysians, including the leaders of the government and the opposition, to unite in giving us full support towards all efforts that are ongoing to resolve this problem," Mr Najib said.

"Malaysia always ensures good relations with all countries. However, this does not mean any one of them can abuse our good treatment that Malaysia has given all this while and break the laws of our country, or do anything they like without respecting Malaysia as a sovereign nation."

Malaysian police have identified eight North Koreans in connection with the case. They say three are still in Kuala Lumpur, hiding at the North Korean embassy, Reuters said.

Malaysia is one of the few countries that has for decades maintained ties with isolated North Korea.

But as relations plunged in the wake of the murder, Malaysia recalled its envoy from Pyongyang and expelled the North Korean ambassador.

On Thursday, Mr Najib said North Korea had guaranteed the safety of Malaysians banned from leaving the country, as two Malaysian UN employees left the state in a possible sign that diplomatic tensions had begun to settle.