Malaysia PM: 'Malay tsunami' unlikely in coming election

PUTRAJAYA: It is unlikely that there will be a "Malay tsunami" in the upcoming 14th general election, according to Prime Minister Najib Abdul Razak.

"I don't detect a Malay tsunami. Malay tsunami would mean a rejection of Umno. I don't see that (happening).

"We had taken part in by-elections (that served) as a test as well as an assessment of the (Malay) feelings on the ground. I don't see a Malay tsunami," he told senior editors at his office in Putrajaya on Wednesday .

The chairman of ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN), who has been visiting various states in the run-up to the general election, said the mood and sentiment among the people were good and it was better than the last election.

When the election results five years ago were released, Mr Najib had concluded that it was a "Chinese tsunami" that caused the number of BN seats to shrink.

As for Chinese voters' mood this time round, Mr Najib said it was hard to say.

"MCA says the Chinese will come back (to BN)," he said, referring to BN component party Malaysian Chinese Association.

"For the Chinese voters, you will only detect (the voting patterns at the) last minute because they are strategic voters.

"They will vote based on certain considerations. So, we don't know yet for sure. Nobody knows for sure." he said.

In recent weeks, dozens of Umno division chiefs, rattled by the prospect of being bypassed as candidates, have been actively lobbying close aides to Mr Najib, who is the party president, as well as his deputy.

BETTER DEAL

Mr Najib emphasised that the Chinese would get a better deal with Barisan, particularly in terms of having stronger representation in the Government.

"I can't keep on giving four or five ministerial (posts) if they don't support BN. So, they (Chinese voters) have to make a choice.

"If the country prospers, so will the Chinese. If we move strongly economically, the Chinese community in the country will benefit," he said.

Earlier, in what was seen as his last session with civil servants before the general election, the Prime Minister assured them that the Government is committed to advancing the public sector and looking after the welfare of the 1.6 million staff serving the people and the nation.

Mr Najib said this commitment by the Government of the day under Barisan Nasional is in contrast with the Opposition, which continues to criticise and run down public officers.