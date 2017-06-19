Malaysia PM's wife will sue anyone making 'false allegations' against her

KUALA LUMPUR The wife of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak will sue anyone who makes baseless attacks against her.

The legal team of Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, from the firm Noor Hajran Mohd Noor, said she has been the target of baseless and malicious allegations.

It will scrutinise social media postings and publications that might attack her.

"These attacks are false allegations made without any proof or basis, done with malice with the sole intent of putting her in disrepute, casting aspersions of alleged wrongdoings, causing harm and injury to her reputation.

"We are closely monitoring all postings appearing in any social media platforms and other forms of publications in relation to false and malicious attacks," said the statement issued on Saturday.

The statement followed the third civil lawsuit by the United States Department of Justice, filed last week, detailing alleged misappropriations linked to state investor 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).