Malaysia politicians make last-ditch appeals to voters

Party leaders made last-ditch appeals to Malaysia's 15 million voters ahead of today's general election, as the latest polls show a neck-and-neck race to the finish for ruling coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) and opposition pact Pakatan Harapan (PH).

While Prime Minister Najib Razak made an appearance on national television for the second evening in a row, his mentor-turned-nemesis Mahathir Mohamad turned to streaming his final rally speech online.

Two pollsters yesterday found neither side has been able to secure a comfortable lead after an 11-day campaign.

Leading opinion researcher Merdeka Center and think-tank Ilham Centre agreed that PH was in the lead on the peninsula, but said the opposition would need a last-minute surge of support to win the lion's share of seats "too close to call" to overcome the BN expected sweep of East Malaysia.

"We found that Barisan Nasional presently retains a sizeable seat advantage. The high number of marginal seats implies that voter turnout will be a critical factor in determining the outcome of many seats on election day," Merdeka Center said.

In his national address, timed to run simultaneously with Dr Mahathir's rally, Mr Najib made fresh promises to woo young voters and the Muslim majority.

He vowed in a speech televised live across several state and private stations to waive income tax for those aged 26 or younger, and toll fares for all expressways for five days during next month's Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebrations, if BN was given a fresh mandate.

"I want all Malaysians to wake up to a happy Malaysia," he said in his hometown seat of Pekan, Pahang.

He also said next Monday and Tuesday would be public holidays - or Sunday and Monday for states that begin the weekend on Friday - so Muslims could start the fasting month with their families.

In Langkawi, which Dr Mahathir developed into a tourism hub during his 22 years in power, he insisted that Malaysia would have been a developed nation by 2020 were it not for Mr Najib's nine years at the helm.

"Unfortunately, the government of the sixth prime minister has been a disaster," he said.

PH overcame its lack of airtime on mainstream media by broadcasting Mahathir's address on Facebook Live, and at rallies nationwide prior to the midnight close of the campaign.

Malaysia's 14th General Election has become increasingly difficult to call in recent weeks, borne out by polling data suggesting PH has gained on BN.

Most observers expect BN to lose the popular majority again, but due to the first-past-the-post system, it can still control Parliament and form the government after today's vote.