Malaysia postpones start of Vehicle Entry Permit system

KLUANG The implementation of Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit (VEP), originally scheduled for next month, will be delayed to fine-tune the system, the country's transport minister Liow Tiong Lai said yesterday.

The government wants to ensure that "everything was in place" before introducing the VEP at both the northern border with Thailand and the southern one with Singapore, Mr Liow said according to The Star.

He suggested that more time was needed to get the system up and running at the border with Thailand.

"Once the system is in place, we will implement VEP at both borders simultaneously," Mr Liow was quoted as saying after attending a gathering with some 700 grassroots leaders and the local community.

Mr Liow had said in October that all foreign-registered vehicles entering Malaysia will have to pay for a RM25 (S$8) VEP to prevent car theft and other related crimes.

The permit will be valid for five years and vehicle owners will receive a Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tag to be placed on the windshields of their vehicles, Mr Liow said at that time.

A separate RM20 road charge, which is currently imposed on vehicles entering the country from Singapore, will also apply to the northern border with Thailand either by the end of this year or early next year, Mr Liow had said.

Similar charges will be imposed on cars entering from Brunei and Indonesia at a "later stage", he said.

Meanwhile, all 77 car and bus lanes at the Causeway will operate for the coming festive period due to the high volume of traffic expected both ways, the Immigration Department announced.