Malaysia refutes claim that Kim Jong Nam died of heart attack

KUALA LUMPUR: Did Kim Jong Nam die of a heart attack like North Korea has claimed?

Malaysia's Director-General of Health, Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah dismissed this, saying there was no evidence for such a claim.

He also said "there was nothing obvious, such as marks, scars or wounds" on the body.

Dr Noor Hisham confirmed a post-mortem was carried out at 12.45pm on Feb 15 and completed at 6.45pm on the same day, reported the New Straits Times.

He added that only one autopsy was performed, and not two as has been reported.

"The medicolegal specimens were handed over to the investigating police officer immediately after the post-mortem examination, to be sent to accredited laboratories for analyses," he said. "These analyses are meant to confirm the identity of the deceased, and also, the cause of death."