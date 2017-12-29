Malaysia seeking terror suspect’s extradition from Pakistan

TEBEDU, SARAWAK Malaysia will request for the extradition of the terror suspect caught with firearms and ammunition in Pakistan so that he can be investigated and charged here, said Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said the extradition request will be made as quickly as possible through the mutual legal assistance with Pakistan.

"We want the suspect to be extradited to Malaysia so that we can carry out investigations according to Malaysian law and security.

"Subsequently, we want him to be charged and penalised in Malaysia," he told reporters after visiting the Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security Complex yesterday.

He thanked Pakistan's security authorities for informing Malaysia about the arrest.

"We will not compromise with regard to the matter of a Malaysian trying to bring in firearms from another country and this is something we will continue to monitor," he added.

It was reported that Malaysian terror suspect Al Muhd Alfie Kqhyriel was arrested at an airport in Karachi for attempting to smuggle firearms out of the country.

Pakistani authorities seized four pistols, eight ammunition magazines and 70 bullets hidden in his bag and shoes.

It is believed that Muhd Alfie is now being questioned by intelligence agencies over his alleged links to the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria.

Investigators are also trying to find out why he had concealed the pistols and ammunition in his luggage and shoes.