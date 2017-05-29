Malaysia to tighten border security

PETALING JAYA Malaysia will tighten security at its borders following the recent spate of militant and terrorist attacks in neighbouring countries and deploy more assets to these areas.

Defence Minister Hishammuddin Hussein said he ordered the armed forces to beef up patrols across the entire border.

"This is because of the incidents that have taken place in three of our neighbours - the bombing at a hospital in Bangkok, bombing in Kampung Melayu, Jakarta, and the worsening conflict between Filipino forces and militants in Marawi city, Mindanao.

"In Sabah, the armed forces will deploy more assets, including two additional ships for patrols and Quick Reaction Force members along with the troops already operating on the islands off the state," Mr Hishammuddin said in a statement.

"Additional combat boat patrols at strategic locations and the deployment of an additional company of infantry at the Cenderawasih, Lahad Datu area, are to make sure the Lahad Datu coastline is fully guarded," he said.