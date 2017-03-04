Malaysia tightens border checks to  stop N Korean murder suspects fleeing

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia has stepped up security checks at all border crossings to stop North Koreans linked to the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un from leaving the country, said Malaysia's police chief.

Eight North Koreans are wanted in connection with the murder of Mr Kim Jong Nam, but the only one they apprehended, Mr Ri Jong Chol, was released yesterday due to insufficient evidence and was set to be deported.

Inspector-general of police Khalid Abu Bakar said yesterday that "at least two of them" were believed to be still in Malaysia.

He did not name them, though police have said that they want to question Hyong Kwang Song, a second secretary at the North Korean embassy in Kuala Lumpur; Kim Uk Il, a staffer at North Korean airline Air Koryo; and an individual named Ri Ji U.

Meanwhile, officers have stepped up checks at all border checkpoints, including at jetties and land routes to stop any of the suspects skipping the country.