Malaysian boy, 10, chained to gas tank for going home late

KUANTAN The 10-year-old Malaysian boy who was found chained by his neck to a gas tank in his house said it was his fault for going home late from a cybercafe.

According to Ms Shahaniza Shamsuddin, chairman of Pahang's Women and Family Development, Communication and Multimedia Committee, the boy said his stepfather had never punished him that way before.

"He said his stepfather had disciplined him before but had never gone this far," Ms Shahaniza said after visiting the boy at the hospital.

"He admitted that he went home at 1am that day and his parents were mad at him. Nevertheless, our social workers will try to get the full picture of what really happened."

Police had to break down the door of the house to rescue the boy after being alerted on Thursday. The 32-year-old stepfather, who is a soldier, and his wife have been remanded for investigations.

Said Ms Shahaniza: "He will be placed in the hospital until the case is resolved because this is currently the safest place for him."