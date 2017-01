Police detained a woman, 29, who left her son, two, alone in their locked rented home in Tampin, Negeri Sembilan.

After hearing the boy's cries on Friday night, villagers called the police, who forced open the door to rescue him.

The police said he had been alone since Thursday evening, reported the Star.

The boy's mum said she had gone to Gemas town to look after her mentally ill mother.