Malaysian cops cordon off area where Najib has private residence

Malaysian police yesterday cordoned off a residential district in the Taman Duta area where former prime minister Najib Razak has his private residence, a day after newly minted Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad banned him from leaving the country and indicating he was starting a probe into the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) scandal.

Police told reporters they were there to monitor security of the area, with all vehicles and individuals inspected before they would be waved through.

Journalists were barred from entering, Bernama reported.

"There has always been a police unit stationed nearby... But we decided to cordon off the area as the presence of people there is building up over time, especially post-election," deputy police chief, Superintendent Mohamed Rafiq Mohamed Mustafa, said. "It is to ensure security is maintained."

Dr Mahathir has said he is lifting any restrictions from the Official Secrets Act on publicising the details of a report into 1MDB, the state fund started by Mr Najib in 2009. Billions of dollars were reportedly siphoned off from 1MDB.

Dr Mahathir on Saturday said he personally ordered travel restrictions on Mr Najib after news spread that he was about to fly off to Jakarta for a break.

Mr Najib said later that he had cancelled his plan to travel.

Meanwhile, police have denied raiding a luxury condominium in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday that was allegedly linked to family members of Mr Najib.

A report that the Pavilion Residences was raided by police created a huge buzz in Malaysia.

"The only group of policemen in the area at the time of the supposed 'raid' was our crime prevention unit, and they were not instructed to do a bust there," said a senior police officer with the Dang Wangi district police, who declined to be named.

"I was told they were instructed to patrol the area and probably check out the closed-circuit television there, but some of their peers had decided to have a look-see for themselves following a report. Nothing more."

On Thursday, two Youth leaders of Dr Mahathir's Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia made a police report alleging that vans marked with logos of the Prime Minister's Department delivered boxes of 50 Birkin handbags for Mr Najib's wife to Pavilion Residences.