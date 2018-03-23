Malaysian cops identify 1,000 possible election troublemakers

KUALA LUMPUR: More than 1,000 people expected to incite trouble during the general election have been identified by police, said Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun.

ISP Mohamad Fuzi said some 1,100 potential troublemakers will be monitored.

"We will only take action if the need arises. They include those who will perform surprise last-minute attacks and who may drop so-called 'bombshells'," he told a press conference after launching the meeting for state police chiefs, commissioners and commandants yesterday.

PHANTOM VOTERS?

Among the potential fake news that might be spread during the elections are the existence of phantom voters and supposed ISIS attacks, added the IGP.

ISP Mohamad Fuzi said more than 100 hotspots during the coming polls have also been identified.

In a separate development, the motion on the Election Commission's (EC) redelineation exercise will only be tabled for its first reading next Wednesday, stymieing expectations that it would be tabled yesterday.

Speaker Pandikar Amin Mulia announced that the report has been placed on the tables of lawmakers, but then told MPs they were not allowed to read it until the embargo is lifted next Wednesday.