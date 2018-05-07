Malaysian election: The protege takes on the mentor

The padawan is taking on his mentor.

Much like the long-running Star Wars space saga, the relationship between Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak and his mentor, former premier Mahathir Mohamad, has its own allegations of betrayal, dirty tricks and moral decay.

The real-life drama seems almost scripted but unlike the sci-fi movie, the audience it is being played out in front of have real stakes to consider as both men aim to take control of Malaysia's political future.

Dr Mahathir owes his own rise in Umno and becoming prime minister to Mr Najib's late father, Malaysia's second prime minister, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein. Umno, now headed by Mr Najib, is the dominant party in the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition.

Dr Mahathir told The Straits Times: "I was very grateful to the father, and the father left a legacy which we are proud of because he concentrated on developing the rural areas... So I thought the son would be like that, but I was grossly disappointed."

He had supported his protege in the last general election (GE) in 2013.

"I campaigned for him. I even went on the stage to say that your choice is between Anwar and Najib. Do you like Anwar? So I campaigned hard for him and regained the state of Kedah for him. But when I hear about the 1MDB, that is something I cannot accept."

He quit the ruling party after falling out with Mr Najib over graft allegations linked to 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB). Mr Najib denies any wrongdoing.

Soon after, Dr Mahathir turned his political lightsaber squarely at Mr Najib. He let rip in an interview with the Guardian newspaper recently.

When the scandal broke, he told the Guardian, it was the moment he realised that Mr Najib was "not the man I thought he was".

He is convinced Mr Najib is guilty and the first thing he said he would do if he takes control of the government is reclaim the stolen money and possibly go after Mr Najib.

"If we find he has broken the law and stolen money, as the evidence shows then, yes, we will make sure he faces charges in court. If Najib is found guilty, then of course due process will be carried out."

He also said Mr Najib has banned anyone in the government, including those that have known him for years, from contacting him.

"This election is personal. I feel betrayed by him, I can't help it. Najib cannot separate personal things from political workings," he said.

But Mr Najib has parried with a few deft strokes of his own.

He, too, said the election battle between them is personal.

"He wanted me to do his bidding," Mr Najib said of the fallout. "He is obsessed about control, about calling the shots."

And in a press conference last month, he called Dr Mahathir a politician with "no class", saying the latter made all sorts of wild accusations against BN and resorted to name calling, reported Today.

"That is his style - taking things to the extreme. Look at what he did to Anwar (Ibrahim) and Pak Lah (former Prime Minister Abdullah Ahmad Badawi).

"He attacked them to the extreme. He is so crude by dwelling in gutter politics. He has no class."

He went to add that Dr Mahathir was someone who cannot be trusted.

"He is No. 1 actor. Best actor. This kind of person cannot be relied on. One must have ethics."