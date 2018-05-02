Malaysian election sees overzealous action by some

A video of Election Commission officials cutting out Pakatan Harapan chairman Mahathir Mohamad's face from a billboard has gone viral.

PETALING JAYA: Overzealous election officials cutting out the image of former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad from a billboard, accusations that Dr Mahathir will be hospitalised to gain sympathy, and a man suffering broken ribs at a boisterous rally - things have moved up a gear before the May 9 Malaysian general election.

A video of enforcement officers cutting out Pakatan Harapan chairman Dr Mahathir's image from a billboard went viral on Monday.

"We were told that our billboard cannot carry Mahathir's picture and the Election Commission (EC) decision was to cut out (his) picture," Pakatan Harapan candidate Liew Chin Tong told Malaysiakini.

The news website said that enforcement officers in yellow vests arrived at noon at Jalan Utama 1 in Yong Peng, Johor, where the billboard was located.

It featured Dr Mahathir with Mr Liew and Chew Peck Choo, the Democratic Action Party candidate for the Yong Peng state seat.

New EC guidelines allow the use of photos of only two leaders of any political party - the president and deputy president on campaign materials, other than the photo of the candidate.

Minister and rival Barsian Nasional (BN) Member of Parliament for Sembrong Hishammuddin Hussein criticised the enforcement officers, reported The Star.

"I don't agree and I don't like what the enforcement officers have done," he said. "There are many ways to enforce the rules and regulations, but it is not proper to cut out the face of Dr Mahathir from the billboard."

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said the BN had detected the opposition's ploy to admit Dr Mahathir to hospital before polling day.

Mr Zahid said the tactic was aimed at getting sympathy votes from the people of Langkawi and other constituencies, Bernama reported.

He claimed Dr Mahathir could use this tactic, based on his recent allegation that his aircraft had been sabotaged.

In another incident, Malaysian Chinese Association (MCA) president Liow Tiong Lai said he was saddened that a 77-year-old BN supporter was pushed off the stage by an opposition supporter at a rally on Monday.

"Three of his rib bones were fractured. We should all be gentlemen instead of subscribing to the culture of 'samseng' (thugs)," he said.

The incident happened at a rally organised by MCA deputy president Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Police said the 58-year-old male suspectwas arrested and remanded for seven days.